SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.27% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter.

XSW opened at $86.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

