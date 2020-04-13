Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of SPB opened at $39.91 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,688,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

