Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON: SPI) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/7/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/1/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/1/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/24/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/19/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 149 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.32). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/13/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/10/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON SPI traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 94.80 ($1.25). 1,042,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a market cap of $380.23 million and a P/E ratio of 52.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.22%.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

