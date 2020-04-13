Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE:SPR opened at $22.58 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

