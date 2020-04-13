Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.77-0.79 EPS.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

