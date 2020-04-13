Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.45.

Splunk stock opened at $123.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $434,791.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,116 shares of company stock worth $12,556,224 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5,553.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $431,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,349 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,193,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,615 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $210,940,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

