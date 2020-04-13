Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after buying an additional 607,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 309,528 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 374,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 289,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $5,178,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $19.00 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.