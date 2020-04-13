Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.66.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,768,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,354,826. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,846 shares of company stock worth $2,296,739 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.