SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Down 11.2% This Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market cap of $64,268.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.02770328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00213401 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

