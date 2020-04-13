STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,758 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of STAAR Surgical worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $3,997,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,159 shares of company stock worth $4,649,347. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34 and a beta of 1.72. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

