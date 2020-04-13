Stakenet Reaches Market Cap of $4.06 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $44,896.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.01067140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00247947 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008349 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,477,879 coins and its circulating supply is 100,578,328 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

