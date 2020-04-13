Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 227.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,261 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Stantec worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $28.41 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1163 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

