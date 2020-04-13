Starbase Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $128,533.84 and approximately $23.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.04377624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

