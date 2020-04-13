Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 504.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.09 on Monday, reaching $70.79. 5,824,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

