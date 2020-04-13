Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $71.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.92. 4,007,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

