Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TSG opened at $21.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Stars Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

