Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $17.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STWD. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of STWD opened at $13.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.31. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,202,000 after buying an additional 266,363 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

