State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 13,109 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 132,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after buying an additional 1,001,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

