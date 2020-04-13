State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,495 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSIT stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

