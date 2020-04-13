State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,648 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Fox Factory stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

