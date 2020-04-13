State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,751 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of American Assets Trust worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

