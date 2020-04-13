State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 7,140 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Diodes worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after buying an additional 82,119 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,354,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,564,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after buying an additional 519,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $1,603,460.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.