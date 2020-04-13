State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Select Medical worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 357,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1,548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Select Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

