State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of CONMED worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

CONMED stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

