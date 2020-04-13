State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,111,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $83.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $149.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.22.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

