State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $22,392,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $100.74 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

