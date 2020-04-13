State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 12,815 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.02. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.