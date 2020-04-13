State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,159 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,498 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.