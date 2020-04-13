State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,030 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Plexus worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

