State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,255 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Northwest Natural worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,612,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 138,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,369,000 after acquiring an additional 128,405 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 100,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other Northwest Natural news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NWN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.