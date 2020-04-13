State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,947 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSS opened at $29.05 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

