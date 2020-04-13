State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,345 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Arcosa worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

