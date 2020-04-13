State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,353 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

