State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.