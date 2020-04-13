State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Innospec worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $34,406,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,890,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 3,543.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Innospec by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $3,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

