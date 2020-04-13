State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 87,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $39.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and sold 3,250 shares valued at $164,439. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

