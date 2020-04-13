State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Hub Group worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Hub Group stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. Hub Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

