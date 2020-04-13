State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,849 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $4.62 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

