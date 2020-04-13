State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.52 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of FCPT opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.75. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

