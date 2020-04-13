State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,667,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $113.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

