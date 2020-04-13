State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.60 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

