State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,484,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,950,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $11,363,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $9,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

