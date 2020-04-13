State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.68 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $127.72 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.