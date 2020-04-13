State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

COLB opened at $28.10 on Monday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

