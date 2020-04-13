State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Saia worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

SAIA opened at $83.34 on Monday. Saia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

