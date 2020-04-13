State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of ExlService worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 470,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $144,512.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,469,718.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $371,094.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at $83,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,606 shares of company stock worth $1,003,688. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.