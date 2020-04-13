State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

