State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,613,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE:HMN opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.