State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,320 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.59.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

