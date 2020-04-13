State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,670 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC opened at $62.65 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

